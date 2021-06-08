UrduPoint.com
Printer Urged To Register Themselves With Information Department

Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Press Registrar Department of Public Relations Zabta Khan Mohmand Tuesday said the government has devised a registration policy under which all the printers of the province would be registered.

He was talking to a delegation of Printing Press Association that was led by its President, Zafar Khattak.

Zabta Khan said that registered printing presses would be given registration certificates and their owners would be provided registration cards.

He also urged printers to get registered enabling government to formulate a system for better liaison. He said the government has the right to initiate action under prescribed rules against printers who failed to register themselves with information department.

More Stories From Pakistan

