Printing Capacity Of Passports To Be Increased By End Of September: Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Tuesday said that new machinery and software would be installed to increase the printing capacity of passports to 55,000 to 60,000 per day by the end of September.

In response to a Calling Attention Notice regarding delays in issuing passports, the minister expressed optimism that the introduction of the new system would also help clear the existing backlog of passport applications.

He said that during the PDM government, the orders were issued for the export of the new system, and the process has continued under the interim government.

“We hope the new system will be installed soon, and the daily capacity for issuing passports will increase from 26,000 to 60,000,” he added.

The minister highlighted that the number of missions has increased from 20 to 92, and with the increase in passport offices, there is a pressing need for upgraded machinery and advanced printers to meet the demand.

