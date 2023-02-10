UrduPoint.com

Printing, Packaging Sector Important For Economy: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The representative delegation of the packaging and printing sector met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer at office of Punjab board of Investment & Trade, on Friday.

During the meeting, the action plan to give the status of industry to the sector was reviewed.

Talking to the delegation, SM Tanveer said that the packaging sector, which was important in the national economy, could not be ignored. He said that to give the packaging sector the status of a industry, they would move forward together by deciding the action plan in the light of mutual consultation and suggestions. He said that it was necessary to enhance export for the stability of the economy, the government would take all necessary measures to achieve this goal.

The representatives of the packaging and printing sector expressing their views said that the packaging sector was the third largest industry in the world and the second largest in South Asia, but it was still undeclared. This sector was a source of employment and there was a large potential for exports in this sector. The packaging and printing sector should be given the status of an industry, they added.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Jalal Hassan Khan, Adnan Khalid Butt, CEO Roshan Packages Limited Tayyab Ijaz Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry Saad Haleem and others were present in the meeting.

