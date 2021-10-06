Printing press must write "For vaccinated only" DC Abbottabad imposes section 144

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Wednesday imposed section 144 to restrict printing press to write "for vaccinated only" and wedding hall to follow Coronavirus SOPs and allowed only vaccinated guests

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Wednesday imposed section 144 to restrict printing press to write "for vaccinated only" and wedding hall to follow Coronavirus SOPs and allowed only vaccinated guests.

According to the details, following the directives of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) DC Abbottabad imposed section 144 and ordered printing presses to must write " For Vaccinated Only" on all wedding cards printed by them while wedding halls shall also ensure that only the vaccinated persons shall be allowed in the wedding halls.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and would enforce for a period of two months. Any person contravening this order shall render liable to punishment under section 188 PPC.

District administration Abbottabad has started a massive drive against the non-vaccinated persons, AC, AAC and other government officials are checking public places, markets, bus stands and others to enforce Coronavirus SOPs and ensure Coronavirus vaccination.