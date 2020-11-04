UrduPoint.com
Printing Press Owners Directed To Register Businesses With Information Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Press Registrar Atta-ul-Haq Wednesday directed the owners of unregistered printing presses to register their businesses with KP Directorate General immediately and said that running of a printing press without a declaration is a serious violation of law.

During inspection of printing presses in Mardan, he said a campaign has been launched against unregistered printing presses across the province to regulate their functioning and bring them under purview of the law.

"Under KP Newspapers and Printing Press Ordinance 2013, possessing a printing press without a declaration was punishable act with punishment of Rs one lac fine and imprisonment for a term of one year," he told.

He said that Information Department wants to protect and encourage business of printing presses by ensuring registration. He said that KP Information Department would also display a list of registered presses on department's website for verification.

