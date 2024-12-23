Prioritising gender-inclusive climate resilience need of the hour: PM’s climate aide

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam said that while Pakistan grapples with the escalating adverse impacts of climate change, from devastating floods and droughts to extreme heat waves, there is a pressing need to prioritise gender-inclusive climate resilience to overcome these climate risks.

“Women, especially in rural and marginalised communities, are among the most vulnerable to climate-related disasters. Yet, they also hold the key to sustainable, community-driven solutions,” She said during her meeting with two-member delegation , led by Technical Lead for Green Tech Hub at NUST Dr Salman Atif.

The delegation which also comprised a senior official from UN-Women Dr Waqar Ul Shams on Monday called on the PM’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam here in the M/o Climate Change & Environmental Coordination in Islamabad.

Various matters related to the future plan of action for Green Tech Hub as a national focal point for research and green technology driven startups from the country and possible search for international partners for enhancing cooperation and collaboration in climate research and startups ecosystem came under discussion between two sides during the meeting.

PM’s climate aide assured the delegation of her all-out support to explore and reach out to available funding avenues and opportunities for strengthening the Green Tech Hub, set at the NUST University in Islamabad in collaboration with the climate change and environmental coordination ministry.

The Green-Tech Hub was launched this year in October as a dedicated platform with overarching aim to serve as a dedicated space for students, researchers, and innovators to collaborate on cutting-edge solutions in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management, climate adaptation technologies, and sustainable agriculture.

The initiative is a direct response to the urgent need for innovation in addressing Pakistan's environmental challenges, including energy shortages, water scarcity, pollution, and the growing impacts of climate change.

During the meeting PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted that “By empowering women with the tools, knowledge, and resources to adapt to a changing climate, Pakistan can build stronger, more resilient communities for the future. However, there is urgent need for inclusive, holistic risk management strategies focusing on building climate resilience of the women and children.”

She noted with concerned that one of the most critical, yet often overlooked, aspects of climate change adaptation and resilience in Pakistan and in many developing countries is gender inclusivity. Women's experiences and vulnerabilities in the face of climate-related disasters are unique, and addressing these disparities is essential for building sustainable and equitable climate solutions she remarked.

Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted that women in rural and marginalised areas of the country often bear the brunt of climate impacts; nevertheless, they also hold valuable knowledge and the potential to lead resilience-building efforts. However, empowering women with technical know-how, skills and financial resources is key to their climate resilience.

“When combined with innovative technologies, gender-inclusive climate strategies can transform communities and secure a more sustainable future for all,” PM’s climate aide remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan