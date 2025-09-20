Prioritization of people living with HIV during rehabilitation of flood affectees announced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Da Hawa Lur (Daughter of Eve), a non-governmental organization working for the rights of marginalized communities, has announced prioritization of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in its efforts for rehabilitation of affectees of devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Understanding the heightened vulnerability and special needs of people living with HIV in times of crisis and disaster, we are committed to extending them a helping hand by prioritizing their access to rehabilitation services,” stated Shawana Shah, Director Da Hawa Lur.

Speaking at a meeting of Provincial AIDS Network held here Saturday with the agenda of discussing `Strategies to Address the Needs of PLHIV During Emergencies`, Shawana Shah said there is a need to understand the needs of people living with HIV.

She said that due to the stigma associated with the disease, people living with HIV already face neglect and during emergencies their deprivation worsens further, as treatment is affected by disruptions in medication and antiretroviral therapy (ART).

She added that people living with HIV in the flood-affected areas include men, women, children and even transgender individuals who all have their specific difficulties and are in need of help of both the government and non-governmental organizations.

In COVID-19 pandemic, PLHIV also suffered a lot and could not get proper attention of department’s concerned, she mentioned.

Regarding Da Haw Lur’s support for people living with HIV (PLHIV), Shawana said the organization’s main focus in flood-affected areas would be on providing psychosocial support to HIV patients.

We would also check treatment continuation status of PLHIV and ensuring availability of medical and ART to them through connecting them with Provincial AIDS Control Programme.

The organization will also try to revive the livelihood sources, if in case it has been damaged by the ferocious flood in Buner and Swat.

In food packages for flood affected areas, Da Hawa Lur will also ensure proper share of those affected people who are living with HIV, Shawana continued.

She said her organization is in collaboration with Association of People Living with HIV (APLHIV) and Provincial AIDs Control Programme for effectiveness of the its flood relief and rehabilitation services.

She also underscored need for inclusion of PLHIV in Disaster Management Policies so that such people are included in all kinds of relief and rehabilitation policies.

Earlier, Ms. Aleena Aziz, Health Right Associate, Da Hawa Lur shared details about the details of PLHIV in flood affected areas.

She said according to media report, the number of PLHIV in flood battered Buner and Swat districts are around 103 and 241, respectively.

While in Bajaur, another flood affected district of KP, number of HIV infected people as per Provincial AIDS Control Programme is 125.

In her presentation, Aleena suggested for establishing of a Special Help Desk for people living with HIV in flood hit areas.

Similarly, she continued, there is need of increasing awareness and training for reaching out and helping such people during emergencies by ensuring continuation of their treatment.

There is also need of establishing different communication channel and collection of data at district level, she added.