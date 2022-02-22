UrduPoint.com

Prioritizing Economic Development In Erstwhile FATA Would Bring Prosperity In Region: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that Erstwhile FATA had been facing the scourge of war on Terror and it was time to prioritize development in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that Erstwhile FATA had been facing the scourge of war on Terror and it was time to prioritize development in the area. He said that revival of Economic and Trade activity would bring prosperity in the area.

He also said that engaging youth in the development of Erstwhile FATA would save them from the danger of being used by extremists. He also appreciated the resolution of Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen for making all out efforts to gear up the agreement for allocation of NFC three percent share for development of Erstwhile FATA. He expressed these views while chairing the 5th meeting of the Special Committee on Development of Erstwhile FATA.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has also said that the procedure of rehabilitation and compensation should be transparent and speedy as the people in FATA has been suffering from the war on Terror since last decade. While taking notice of stalled process of Compensation in South Waziristan, the committee unanimously decided to move resolution for speedy mechanism of compensation to the war effecttees. The committee member also raised objections over the spending mechanism on projects of Erstwhile FATA.

Federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tareeen briefed the committee members about his resolution to gear up his efforts for developing consensus among all provinces for allocation of three percent share from divisible Pool of 10th NFC award. He also said that Erstwhile FATA need Special focus as this area due to its strategic location and Thirty years of sufferings.

KP Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan also informed the committee members about allocation of PSDP funding for projects in Erstwhile FATA. He said that provincial government in KPK is cognizant of the harsh circumstances faced by people in Erstwhile FATA. In response to a question by member of the committee, he assured the committee members that KPK government would ensure all possible ways and means to resolve issues faced by people in FATA.

He also briefed the members about subcommittee meeting of 10th NFC Award and he said that taking reservations of all provinces on board is essential and he expressed his hope that soon a consensus would be developed.

MNA Junaid Akbar Chairman of the Special Committee on development of Erstwhile FATA appreciated the concern of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for his support and their visit to Punjab Province for developing consensus on the issue of 3 percent share for Erstwhile FATA. He said that this committee member would soon visit Baluchistan and Sindh In this regard.

In response to a briefing by Representative of FBR regarding exploring industrial and trade opportunities for development in Erstwhile FATA, the committee member expressed their reservation about utilizing the status of Least Developed Status in Afghanistan and the committee member also desire the opportunities hidden in the idea of revitalizing the economy in FATA. The committee member also unanimously agreed that the national level consensus is on board for allocating special fund for development in Erstwhile FATA. The committee members also unanimously extended the earlier limit of 45 days of three working groups formed under this committee. A Senior Representative of Local Field Formation/LEA from Khyber Tribal District briefed the committee members about mass rehabilitation and requirements of 15961 IDPs families (93699 Male/Female) in Tirah valley/KTD in same year.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Junaid Akbar , Gul Dad Khan, Khurram Dastgir Kh ,Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha?, Jamal Ud Din, Abdul Shakoor, Mohsin Dawar , Zille Huma, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Arbab Shahzad, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Haji Ayub Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan , Minister for Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan and Senior officials.

