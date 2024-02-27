Open Menu

Prioritizing Fruits And Veggies Over Meat Lowers Heart Disease Risk, Research Says.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables while moderating meat consumption can significantly lower the risk of heart disease.

According to experts, excessive meat consumption, exceeding 50 grams per day, can elevate blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and weight, all of which contribute to heart disease, private news reported.

Studies indicate that individuals who prioritize fruits and vegetables over meat in their diet are less likely to develop heart-related ailments.

However, completely abstaining from meat may pose health risks, while excessive meat consumption can lead to serious complications.

To investigate the health impacts of dietary choices, experts conducted a year-long study involving participants divided into three groups.

One was instructed to consume only fruits and vegetables; another was advised to limit meat intake alongside vegetables; and a third was encouraged to consume higher amounts of meat.

Throughout the study, participants underwent various assessments, including blood tests, before and after the research period.

Results revealed that individuals with higher fruit and vegetable consumption exhibited improved cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Conversely, those with elevated meat consumption demonstrated higher cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, thereby increasing their susceptibility to heart disease.

Experts advocate for a diet rich in fruits and vegetables with minimal meat intake to mitigate heart disease risks.

