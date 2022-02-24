UrduPoint.com

Prioritizing Health, Education Most Effective Way To Improve Socioeconomic Status: President Alvi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Prioritizing health, education most effective way to improve socioeconomic status: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the involvement of various segments of a community including mosques, academia and health workers was important for the effective implementation of social development initiatives, particularly health and education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the involvement of various segments of a community including mosques, academia and health workers was important for the effective implementation of social development initiatives, particularly health and education.

Addressing here at the launch of 'Strengthening of Social Health Protection under Sehat Sahulat Programme', he said communities could bring about social change using these platforms and improve quality of life by adopting collective solutions to address their common problems.

The event, jointly organized by Health Services Academy, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, and German Development Agency focused on the government's health initiatives including Sehat Sahulat Programme partnered by the German government for the last 14 years.

President Alvi said prioritizing education and health programmes was the most effective way to improve the socioeconomic status of people, alleviate poverty and protect families from falling into it.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf since its inception had envisioned transforming Pakistan into a socio-welfare state.

The president said Sehat Sahulat Programme was aimed at providing free of cost health insurance, initially to families living below the poverty line end subsequently to the rest.

He said the universal health insurance would prove as a big cushion for the citizens who faced costly medical treatment.

He expressed satisfaction that GiZ (German Development Agency) was working on improving the programme implementation and expansion and lauded Health Services academy for winning the contract of third party assessment.

Dr Alvi said the nation had emerged resilient by dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic successfully and emphasized the same responsible approach in handling several other diseases.

He said various challenges required a preventive mode to address them including hepatitis, polio, malnutrition, stunting, maternal health, child mortality, diabetes and obesity.

Dr Philip, Deputy Head of Mission at the German embassy said Germany was proud to assist Pakistan in reaching its goal of social health protection.

For the last 14 years he said, the German Development Agency provided technical assistance on Sehat Sahulat Programme with an objective to improve the health services in Pakistan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said Pakistan as a signatory to universal health targets was committed to addressing the challenge of health-related services for its huge population.

She said the government acknowledged the role of partners, academia and health management for effective implementation of health facilities.

Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said the objective of today's launch was developing a 'strategic purchasing' policy framework for social health protection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Education German Germany Same Event From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En ..

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En Masse - Russian Defense Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom ..

US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possibl ..

Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possible Fine Up to $1.3Mln - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration ..

Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration

2 minutes ago
 Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven mo ..

Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven months

5 minutes ago
 Woman crushes under trailer to death in road misha ..

Woman crushes under trailer to death in road mishap

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>