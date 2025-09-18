Open Menu

Priority Being Accorded To Resolve Peoples’ Problems: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Priority being accorded to resolve peoples’ problems: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan Musarrat Zaman, on Wednesday held a meeting (jirga) with elders of the Karamz Khel tribe to address problems of the area at the earliest.

The tribal elders raised various matters related to the development projects, facilities, and other relevant issues.

The DC listened to their issues and assured the elders that the district administration would take priority-based measures to address their problems.

He added it was a priority of the government to address public issues promptly and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

The DC also met with the Wana Press Club’s media representatives. The meeting included discussions on the overall situation of the region, the role of journalism, and cooperation between the media and the district administration.

The deputy commissioner said that journalists were the eyes and ears of society, and their role in nation-building is of great importance.

He stressed the need for positive and responsible reporting, encouraging the media to highlight district development, peace initiatives, and reforms.

