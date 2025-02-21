Open Menu

Priority Funding Being Ensured For Best Health Facilities: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that, following the directives of the Punjab government, healthcare centers and hospitals were being provided with priority funding to ensure the best medical facilities for the public.

During a surprise visit to the hospital on Friday, he said that practical steps were being taken to supply medicines and medical equipment to Shahbaz Sharif Hospital and South City Hospital.

The DC engaged with patients and thoroughly inspected various wards and the emergency block.

He instructed the expansion of registration and pharmacy counters to facilitate patients. He also checked the stock and availability of medicines in the hospital’s pharmacy and received a detailed briefing on the supply chain.

He reiterated that the Punjab government was committed to prioritizing the health sector. The district administration was conducting daily monitoring of healthcare centers to ensure efficient service delivery and high-quality medical care for the public, he maintained.

