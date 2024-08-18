Priority Was To Restore Economy, Says Ahsan Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, on Sunday said that the restoration of Pakistan's economy was the government most significant challenge.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that with dedicated efforts, the country would return to a path of progress and development within the next two to three years.
The government was committed to address these issues and steering the country towards stability, “he said.
The current economic difficulties are because of the reason when the country was handover to an "inexperienced individual" in 2018, he added.
Despite the challenges, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) will overcome these financial hardships, as they done in the past.
Recent Stories
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sheikhupura cracks down on price gouging, ensures affordable food9 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Muzaffargarh canal19 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic businesses in Sheikhupura29 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead in dacoity29 minutes ago
-
250 E-Rozgar centers to be established nationwide to empower youth38 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed in Nowshera Virkan, Tatle Aali39 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 85 kg drugs in 11 operations49 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab to meet position holder students1 hour ago
-
MPA Paras Dero urges for action against responsible of Rohri Canal breach1 hour ago
-
Senate body takes notice of alleged malpractices in housing scheme1 hour ago
-
Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi remembered1 hour ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ hospital Timergara2 hours ago