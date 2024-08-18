Open Menu

Priority Was To Restore Economy, Says Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Priority was to restore economy, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, on Sunday said that the restoration of Pakistan's economy was the government most significant challenge.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that with dedicated efforts, the country would return to a path of progress and development within the next two to three years.

The government was committed to address these issues and steering the country towards stability, “he said.

The current economic difficulties are because of the reason when the country was handover to an "inexperienced individual" in 2018, he added.

Despite the challenges, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) will overcome these financial hardships, as they done in the past.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Sunday 2018 Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

27 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan