Prison Complaint Management System Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Inspector General Prisons Punjab Shahid Saleem Baig on Wednesday said that 'Prison complaint management system' application to facilitate the people in registering their complaint online and make complaint system more transparent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General Prisons Punjab Shahid Saleem Baig on Wednesday said that 'Prison complaint management system' application to facilitate the people in registering their complaint online and make complaint system more transparent.

He said that prison complaint management system application had been launched to work as a correspondence medium between general public and prison department, adding that prisons complaint app was an integrated public distress redressal application connecting all prisons across Punjab for timely resolution of shortcomings faced by general public.

The IG Prisons said that people can submit their complaints through this mobile application and also seek information about working procedure on their complaints, adding that the application would also be available on android phones as well as iphones to download.

The complaints registration process has also been started through this mobile application, he maintained.

Shahid Saleem Baig said that the aim of this mobile application was to facilitate the citizens on time and ensure transparency in the prison complaint system.

A spokesman for the Prisons Department Punjab said that the application was developed by Punjab Information Technology board and was implemented in Lahore District Jail as a pilot project, in first phase after whichit was formally introduced across the province.

