Prison department introduces reforms to make inmates useful citizens: Khalid Abbass

HARiPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) Prison KPK Khalid Abbass visited to Haripur Central Jail on Wednesday and said that we have introduced reforms to make the jail inmates useful citizens.

He said that we have started making inmates skilled through technical education centers in the jail, adding that the administrations have also started religious education in the jails for the prisoners.

Khalid Abbass said that hundreds of jail inmates are appearing on the boards and university examinations which show that the prison department is taking all necessary measures to educate inmates and make them useful citizens to play their role after releasing from jail in society.

The jail department is also providing the best meals and sports activities to the prisoners,he said.

During the visit of IG prison Superintendent Haripur Central Jail Hamid Ali Khan, Deputy Superintendent Akthar Ali Shah briefed him about the facilities being provided to the jail inmates.

They further said that following the directives of the provincial government with the cooperation of the Health department we have completed Coronavirus vaccination of inmates and jail staff.

Superintendent district Jail Abbottabad Wasim Khan, Senior Assistant Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Zain ul Abidin, Assistant Superintendent Haris Khan, Yasir Abbasi, Muhammad Usman and other officials were also present on the occasion.