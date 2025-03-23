Prison Inmate Among Three Commit Suicide In DI Khan, Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Three persons including a prison inmate committed suicide in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, police reported on Sunday.
DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan confirmed that a prisoner held in a drug-related case at Tank Jail committed suicide. The deceased was identified as Mahmood Afridi.
According to the jail authorities, on Sunday morning, the inmate attempted to hang himself in the jail bathroom using the waistband of his trousers. Prison officials immediately shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital Tank, but he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.
SDPO City Circle in DI Khan Muhammad Adnan reported another incident near Tank Adda Chowk, opposite the former Dera Town Police Station, within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station. He said an 18-year-old watchman at Karachi Mobiles, named Faheem son of Abdul Qadir, belonging to the Mehsud tribe and a resident of Kotla Saidan, allegedly shot himself last night, ending his life.
He added that the young man was a drug addict and had told his brother before that night that "he would not be alive in the morning." Later, his body was shifted to the Trauma Center at the District Headquarters Hospital.
In a third incident, 19-year-old Muneeb-ur-Rehman, son of Ghani-ur-Rehman, belonging to the Wazir tribe, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself for unknown reasons in the Lunda Sharif area, within the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan.
Following the incident, his body was transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital’s Trauma Center, where the medical team confirmed his death. Police have registered preliminary reports and started investigation into these tragic events.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prison inmate among three commit suicide in DI Khan, Tank6 minutes ago
-
2 gangs of street criminals busted, car thief held26 minutes ago
-
AJK's lake-side city of Mirpur celebrates Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion26 minutes ago
-
5 gamblers, 6 illegal arms owners nabbed26 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi congratulates nation on Pakistan Day46 minutes ago
-
AJK youth hold bike rally to mark Pakistan Day46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 reaffirms commitment to public safety on Pakistan Day46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in KP56 minutes ago
-
50kg smelled mango pulp, 25kg artificial sweeteners other items discarded1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on profiteering, District admin takes action in Abbottabad during Ramazan1 hour ago
-
29 dead,1507 injured in 1290 RTCs in Punjab1 hour ago
-
Light show at Minar-e-Pakistan marks Pakistan Day celebrations1 hour ago