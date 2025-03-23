Open Menu

Prison Inmate Among Three Commit Suicide In DI Khan, Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Prison inmate among three commit suicide in DI Khan, Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Three persons including a prison inmate committed suicide in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, police reported on Sunday.

DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan confirmed that a prisoner held in a drug-related case at Tank Jail committed suicide. The deceased was identified as Mahmood Afridi.

According to the jail authorities, on Sunday morning, the inmate attempted to hang himself in the jail bathroom using the waistband of his trousers. Prison officials immediately shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital Tank, but he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

SDPO City Circle in DI Khan Muhammad Adnan reported another incident near Tank Adda Chowk, opposite the former Dera Town Police Station, within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station. He said an 18-year-old watchman at Karachi Mobiles, named Faheem son of Abdul Qadir, belonging to the Mehsud tribe and a resident of Kotla Saidan, allegedly shot himself last night, ending his life.

He added that the young man was a drug addict and had told his brother before that night that "he would not be alive in the morning." Later, his body was shifted to the Trauma Center at the District Headquarters Hospital.

In a third incident, 19-year-old Muneeb-ur-Rehman, son of Ghani-ur-Rehman, belonging to the Wazir tribe, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself for unknown reasons in the Lunda Sharif area, within the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan.

Following the incident, his body was transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital’s Trauma Center, where the medical team confirmed his death. Police have registered preliminary reports and started investigation into these tragic events.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

20 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

21 minutes ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

51 minutes ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

2 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

4 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan