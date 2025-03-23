Prison inmate among three commit suicide in DI Khan, Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Three persons including a prison inmate committed suicide in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, police reported on Sunday.

DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan confirmed that a prisoner held in a drug-related case at Tank Jail committed suicide. The deceased was identified as Mahmood Afridi.

According to the jail authorities, on Sunday morning, the inmate attempted to hang himself in the jail bathroom using the waistband of his trousers. Prison officials immediately shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital Tank, but he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

SDPO City Circle in DI Khan Muhammad Adnan reported another incident near Tank Adda Chowk, opposite the former Dera Town Police Station, within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station. He said an 18-year-old watchman at Karachi Mobiles, named Faheem son of Abdul Qadir, belonging to the Mehsud tribe and a resident of Kotla Saidan, allegedly shot himself last night, ending his life.

He added that the young man was a drug addict and had told his brother before that night that "he would not be alive in the morning." Later, his body was shifted to the Trauma Center at the District Headquarters Hospital.

In a third incident, 19-year-old Muneeb-ur-Rehman, son of Ghani-ur-Rehman, belonging to the Wazir tribe, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself for unknown reasons in the Lunda Sharif area, within the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan.

Following the incident, his body was transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital’s Trauma Center, where the medical team confirmed his death. Police have registered preliminary reports and started investigation into these tragic events.

