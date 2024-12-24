Prison Official Sentenced To Life Jail On Killing Minor Daughter
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muzaffargarh,Tahir Khalil,on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to the accused involved in the killing of his minor daughter
According to prosecution, accused Arshad Saleem Bhatti, who was a jail police official, had killed his daughter Inaya of the age of three years by drowning her in a sewerage nulleh in the year 2023.
Muzaffargarh city police had registered case 662/2023 against the accused under sections 363/302 PPC and had arrested him.
The police presented challans in the court and after completing arguments, the judge awarded him sentenced to life imprisonment,said police.
APP/shn/ifi
Recent Stories
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sanctions2 minutes ago
-
Seemab Case: Section-302 inducted in FIR2 minutes ago
-
Punjab to make HR management system paperless3 minutes ago
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital celebrates Christmas3 minutes ago
-
Shaheena Haroon calls on Barrister Amjad3 minutes ago
-
Nation to mark 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal3 minutes ago
-
Prison official sentenced to life jail on killing minor daughter3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 38,200 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
China Window brings communities together in Christmas celebration3 minutes ago
-
Life imprisonment awarded to drug baron3 minutes ago
-
Kohat Aman Football League starts3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps overcome drinking water shortage in Kohat3 minutes ago