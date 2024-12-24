Open Menu

Prison Official Sentenced To Life Jail On Killing Minor Daughter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Prison official sentenced to life jail on killing minor daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muzaffargarh,Tahir Khalil,on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to the accused involved in the killing of his minor daughter

According to prosecution, accused Arshad Saleem Bhatti, who was a jail police official, had killed his daughter Inaya of the age of three years by drowning her in a sewerage nulleh in the year 2023.

Muzaffargarh city police had registered case 662/2023 against the accused under sections 363/302 PPC and had arrested him.

The police presented challans in the court and after completing arguments, the judge awarded him sentenced to life imprisonment,said police.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

Police Jail Muzaffargarh Court

Recent Stories

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

2 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

8 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

23 minutes ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan