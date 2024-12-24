Prison official sentenced to life jail on killing minor daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muzaffargarh,Tahir Khalil,on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to the accused involved in the killing of his minor daughter

According to prosecution, accused Arshad Saleem Bhatti, who was a jail police official, had killed his daughter Inaya of the age of three years by drowning her in a sewerage nulleh in the year 2023.

Muzaffargarh city police had registered case 662/2023 against the accused under sections 363/302 PPC and had arrested him.

The police presented challans in the court and after completing arguments, the judge awarded him sentenced to life imprisonment,said police.

