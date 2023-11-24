Open Menu

Prison Reforms Process Continuing As Per SC Directions: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Prison reforms process continuing as per SC directions: Qureshi

Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, on Friday said prison reforms process was continuing according to the directions of the Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, on Friday said prison reforms process was continuing according to the directions of the Supreme Court (SC).

Under this program, 14 Prisons of the Sindh Province had been provided with biometric system, said a press release.

Appreciating the online meeting of jail inmates with their relatives, the ombudsman said the facility would enable the relatives to meet the prisoners when not in a position to travel at time, through computers and mobile phones at home.

He informed that up till now fifteen implementation reports on jail reforms had been submitted to the apex court and the 16th report would be presented soon.

The ombudsman also directed IG Prison Sindh that work on providing biometric system in all prisons in Sindh and construction work on Thatta jail would be expedited.

Referring to the medical facilities for the prisoners,he asked the Jail and Health Authorities to ensure provision of doctors in all prisons.

He said keeping in view the recommendations of the Reforms Committee, steps should be taken to connect biometric system with Nadra Police, Prosecution and other relevant agencies.

The ombudsman chairing a high level meeting along with the Additional Chief Secretary Home during his visit to Karachi which was attended by I.G. Secretary Health, Senior officers of other relevant departments and Head of Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Office Karachi.

Earlier in a briefing, Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) was informed that with the cooperation of legal aid offices, NGOs and philanthropists the needy and destitute prisoners were being provided with free legal aid and financial assistance to settle their fines.

The basic facilities of clean drinking water, wash rooms, sports places, education, health and waiting areas were also being ensured in the prisons, whereas the drug addicts, mentally deranged and those suffering from T.B, Hepatitis and other critical diseases are being kept in separate barracks and are duly attended by doctors.

Women, juveniles and transgender prisoners were being kept in separate sections.

The arrangements of technical education have also been made in the prisons and free education system from class one to Matric has been introduced in all prisons and arrangements are also in hand to conduct their exams in the premises of the respective jails.

Furthermore books and reading material on religious and social themes was being provided in the libraries for character building.

The ombudsman lauded these steps and some new initiatives by the provincial government and hoped that these would lead to better environment for prisoners.

He said the conditions of prisons located in the interior of Sindh also needed to be reviewed to provide compatible facilities of legal aid, medical facilities, skill training and educational facilities as in the Karachi jails.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Supreme Court Police Sports Education Water Mobile Jail Visit Reading Lead Thatta All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

2 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

2 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

2 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

2 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

5 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

5 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

5 minutes ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

5 minutes ago
 Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her ..

Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 71st birth anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan