Open Menu

Prison Staff Receive Professional Training To Upgrade Prison Management Skills

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Prison staff receive professional training to upgrade prison management skills

The Sindh Prison Staff Training Institute, in collaboration with the United Nations Drugs and Crime Office, Islamabad, imparted training on the Prison Information Management System to 41 officers and staff of Balochistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :The Sindh Prison Staff Training Institute, in collaboration with the United Nations Drugs and Crime Office, Islamabad, imparted training on the Prison Information Management System to 41 officers and staff of Balochistan.
According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the officials were trained for 5 days training at the Sindh Prison Staff Training Institute in Hyderabad.


The institute's Principal SSP Muhammad Aslam Malik, Vice Principal and Chief Coordinator Zahir Shah, ASPs Asif Lako, Suhail Munghan, consultant Hasan Bakhsh Noonari and training staff of the UN conducted the training.


The training gave emphasis to the skills to help the staff improve the administrative matters of the jail and the matters of information exchange.
On the last day of the training, certificates were distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan United Nations Exchange Drugs Jail Hyderabad

Recent Stories

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against pow ..

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against power pilferers: spokesman

22 seconds ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalab ..

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago
 APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy ..

APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy tariff

29 seconds ago
 People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

32 seconds ago
 'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

41 seconds ago
 Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month ..

Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, di ..

Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, directs SSWMB for recovery from ..

56 minutes ago
 Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed ..

Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed, other old quarters

56 minutes ago
 CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty ..

CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty wardens on Eid Milad

56 minutes ago
 DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance ..

DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance for facilitating people in Ko ..

57 minutes ago
 Governor's 'Bell of Hope' helps reopen complainant ..

Governor's 'Bell of Hope' helps reopen complainants showroom

57 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan