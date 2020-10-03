Prisoner commits suicide in Lahore’s camp jail

(@fidahassanain)

The jail officials say Adil who was convicted last year in an attempt to murder case was suffering from psychological issues and was undergoing treatment in the jail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) An inmate committed suicide inside Lahore’s camp jail, the sources said on Saturday.

Abdil who was convicted in an attempt to murder case hanged himself with the roof of his cell where he was kept in camp jail and ended his life.

According to the jail officials, Adil was suffering from psychological issues and was his treatment was underway but he ended up his life.

“He was sentenced jail last year by a local court over charges of attempt to murder,” said an official while seeking anonymity.

“Adil hanged himself and ended up his life,” he further said. The body was shifted to morgue. Postmortem of the prisoner would be conducted to determine his cause of death.

It may be mentioned here that it is one of the rare cases in Lahore’s camp jail as everything is kept out of prisoners’ cells that could be used by the prisoners.