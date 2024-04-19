Prisoner Commits Suicide In Timergara Jail
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 08:18 PM
A prisoner of Timergara Jail in Dir Lower on Friday ended his life by jumping into a drum filled with water in the jail's bathroom
A prisoner of Timergara Jail in Dir Lower on Friday ended his life by jumping into a drum filled with water in the jail's bathroom.
Superintendent Jail said the prisoner named Shafiullah was the resident of Maidan in Dir Lower.
He said the prisoner was jailed for killing his wife last month.
He said the prisoner killed himself by jumping into a water-filled drum inside the bathroom of the barrack. Further investigation, he said, was underway.
