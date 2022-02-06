HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Jail inmate of lifetime imprisonment Sunday completed his master's degree during the prison at Central Jail Haripur.

According to an official, Ghalib Abbasi, a prisoner of Central Jail Haripur who is facing 25 years of imprisonment in a murder case and has completed 9 years in jail, during this period, he has finished his education as an undergraduate to master's degree in prison.

Prisoner Ghalib Abbasi has passed the examinations of urdu Literature, Arabic Writer, Translation of Quran, Nazra Quran, FA and BA. He also secured 644 marks in the MA Urdu Literature examination and completed the degree.

Prisoner Ghalib Abbasi said in Central Jail Haripur, the inmates have been provided all facilities completion of education and skills.

"I am grateful to the jail administration for their cooperation and facilitation," the prisoner said.