Prisoner dies as roof of jail barrack collapsed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A prisoner has died as piece of roof of jail barrack collapsed here at Nara prison on Wednesday.

According to report, a prisoner Murad Ali Macchi has lost his life as piece of roof in a jail barrack at Nara prison collapsed.

The body of the deceased prisoner was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities, prison officials said.