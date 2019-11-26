Prisoner dies in camp jail Lahore

An accused of drug selling case died in Camp Jail here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :An accused of drug selling case died in Camp Jail here on Tuesday.

According to jail sources, Gujjarpura police had registered a case against accused Muhammad Shafiq and was brought the Camp Jail one month ago.

He was suffering from aids and hepatitis C and other diseases. On November 22, the accused was shifted to the Services Hospital when his condition become critical where he remained till November 25 and later was shifted to Jail. His body was shifted to the morgue for postmortem.