Prisoner Dies in district Jail in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :An under-trial prisoner died of cardiac arrest in district jail Sargodha on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Prisons department said that Muhammad Ijaz (45),resident of chak 41-NB, was booked by police in a murder case.He felt pain in his chest yesterday and he was shifted to DHQ Teaching hospital for treatment but he died.

Doctors confirmed that the prisoner died due to cardiac arrest,spokesman added.