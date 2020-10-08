UrduPoint.com
Prisoner Dies In District Jail In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:44 PM

Prisoner Dies in district Jail in sargodha

An under-trial prisoner died of cardiac arrest in district jail Sargodha on Thursday

An under-trial prisoner died of cardiac arrest in district jail Sargodha on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Prisons department said that Muhammad Ijaz (45),resident of chak 41-NB, was booked by police in a murder case.He felt pain in his chest yesterday and he was shifted to DHQ Teaching hospital for treatment but he died.

Doctors confirmed that the prisoner died due to cardiac arrest,spokesman added.

