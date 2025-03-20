Open Menu

Prisoner Dies In Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Prisoner dies in hospital

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A prisoner convicted in a drug case has died in district jail.

According to jail sources, a 41-year-old man namely Iqbal, a resident of Chiniot was shifted to hospital due to sickness.

He could not survive and died there.

The body was handed over to the family of the prisoner after a legal process.

