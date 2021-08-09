UrduPoint.com

Prisoner Dies In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:45 PM

A prisoner died in police custody here on Monday

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A prisoner died in police custody here on Monday.

A spokesperson for the District Jail said that Bilal aka Bilali was being shifted to the jail after he had appeared in district courts Lahore in various cases when his condition deteriorated on the way.

He was shifted to Jail hospital from where he was referred to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Kasur when he died.

The prisoner was involved in 17 cases of heinous nature like murder and robbery etc.

Judicial Magistrate conducted an inquiry into the matter and ordered the police to hand over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

