Prisoner dies into Muzaffargarh jail

An accused convicted of drugs case died into premises of district jail Muzaffargarh, city Kot Addu police said Tuesday

An accused convicted of drugs case died into premises of district jail Muzaffargarh, city Kot Addu police said Tuesday.

He was challaned in case of possessing drugs unlawfully.

Heirs of the accused claimed that the victim identified as Ateeq, was booked unlawfully in the the drugs case by concerned police station.

The dead body was removed to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Heirs demanded higher authority to hold investigation into the death and provide them justice over the issue.