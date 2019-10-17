UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prisoner Escapes From Court After Rejection Of Bail Plea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Prisoner escapes from court after rejection of bail plea

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :An under trial prisoner escaped from Sindh High Court here Thursday after rejection of his bail plea.

According to the Cant police, the UTP Syed Mehfooz Shah was brought to the court by the Badin district police where he was booked in an FIR of violence.

During the court hearing, the FIR's complainant pleaded that Shah was issuing them threats and that if released he could influence the police inquiry.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the SHC denied bail of Shah.

The police said a separate FIR would be lodged against Shah at Cant police station.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Police Prisoner Police Station Badin FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

6 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

6 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

6 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

11 minutes ago

Erdogan's US Visit Still on Schedule, But Depends ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.