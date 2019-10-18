Prisoner escapes from court after rejection of bail plea

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :An under trial prisoner escaped from Sindh High Court here Thursday after rejection of his bail plea.

According to the Cant police, the UTP Syed Mehfooz Shah was brought to the court by the Badin district police where he was booked in an FIR of violence.

During the court hearing, the FIR's complainant pleaded that Shah was issuing them threats and that if released he could influence the police inquiry.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the SHC denied bail of Shah.

The police said a separate FIR would be lodged against Shah at Cant police station.