Prisoner Escapes From Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 07:44 PM

A prisoner escaped from police custody while being presented before the local court, here, on Monday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A prisoner escaped from police custody while being presented before the local court, here, on Monday.

According to the police, the prisoners, who were brought from the Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan to a local court in a prisoner's van, attacked the policeman while getting down from the van.

During the escape attempt, most of the prisoners were arrested, but two of them Noman and Abdur Rehman escaped and were able to snatch Kalashnikov from personnel.

Later, the police rearrested prisoner Noman from near the new vegetable market and recovered the Kalashnikov from the court area's vicinity. However, prisoner Abdur Rehman managed to escape.

