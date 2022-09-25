Prisoner learns tailoring; teaches skill to other inmates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :An under trial prisoner (UTP) in District Prison Abbottabad has become a master tailor and is now imparting training to other prisoners to enable them for earning livelihood for their families after release.

Talking to APP, Superintendent District Jail, Abbottabad, Hamid Azam Khan said on Sunday that Ammanullah son of Batel, resident of the tribal district Bajaur was an UTP confined in jail since 28-11-2020, in a murder case.

He was suffering from psychiatric illness of depressive disorders syndrome. He needed specialized treatment for his illness and was provided with by Psychiatrist of ATH Abbottabad and Psychologist of this jail.

With the efforts of doctors and personal interest of jail administration his rehabilitation spanning over a period of seven months was completed on 26.01.2022 and he was declared fully fit by doctors.

After his rehabilitation the next task was his reformation and he was admitted in a skill development programme imparting training of dress making initiated in jails in collaboration with Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

He completed the four-month course and not only became a professional tailor, but will also be a trainer for the tailoring course started in the jail.

It is an inspirational story of a prisoner who was suffering from psychiatric illness, and now not only is fully recovered, but is skilled in dress making and this will help him a lot upon his reintegration into society.

Similarly, Abdullah, another UTP has also learnt tailoring and is now teaching the skill to other inmates. He was convicted in murder case and shifted to Central Prisoner Hairpur (CPH) and on retrial by the High Court, he was shifted back to DJ Abbottabad. He has spent seven years in jail.