Prisoner Of Sukkur Jail Dies Of Heart Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Prisoner of Sukkur Jail dies of heart attack

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A prisoner, Ghulam Qadir, who was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by the Sukkur Accountability Court in a corruption reference of Rs 64.77 million died on Sunday night due to a heart attack.

According to Jail authorities, contractor Ghulam Qadir died while being shifted to a hospital.

The body of Ghulam Qadir was handed over to his heirs after fulfilling legal proceedings.

