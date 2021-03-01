Prisoner of Sukkur Jail dies of heart attack

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A prisoner, Ghulam Qadir, who was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by the Sukkur Accountability Court in a corruption reference of Rs 64.77 million died on Sunday night due to a heart attack.

According to Jail authorities, contractor Ghulam Qadir died while being shifted to a hospital.

The body of Ghulam Qadir was handed over to his heirs after fulfilling legal proceedings.