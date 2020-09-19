Prisoner shifted to cardiology on CM direction

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday visited district jail Multan and inspected the treatment facilities being provided to prisoners in the jail hospital.

The chief minister also inquired about the health of ill prisoners, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister ordered for provision of treatment facilities to a prisoner namely Muhammad Hanif, who is a heart patient. On his direction, the patient was shifted to the cardiology ward, where his treatment was started.

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar shifted the prisoner to the cardiology ward while cool water and other necessary facilities were provided to prisoners of district jail on the special directions of the chief minister.