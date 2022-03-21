Prisoner sits for ICAP exam, showing outstanding performance in Inter-board

e:An inmate of Central Jail has appeared in the entrance test of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) after an outstanding performance in the inter-board examinations.

On the basis of his excellent showing, ICAP offered him a scholarship of Rs1 million.

Prisoner Naeem Shah told Express news that after taking, the prison administration him to ICAP on Sunday morning at 9:45am where other candidates were also present. "They looked at me in amazement as if I were a dangerous man." He thought I would be seated with all the students, but he was made to sit in a separate room and tested.

I found out just three days ago from the prison administration that there is a paper on March 19. "I could not prepare in three days because I have very few resources in prison. There are no computers and no good books.

" He thanked the prison superintendent Hassan Sehto for his help. "This is why I have reached here. Even today, when I left jail for ICAP, the jail superintendent and other administration expressed their best wishes." He added that after his return, the prison administration inquired about his experience. "I said, that for my part, I have given a good test." He prayed that he would clear the exam successfully.

"I wrote a letter to the ICAP administration in January, requesting that I should be notified one to one-and-a-half months before the ,test but they did not oblige." "The management of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan said that we had informed everyone online and I replied that I am a prisoner and I do not have a computer.