UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prisoners Allowed To Meet Their Relatives During Eid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

Prisoners allowed to meet their relatives during Eid

The authorities of Central Prisons Sukkur on Tuesday allowed the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives in the Prison in a special case on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The authorities of Central Prisons Sukkur on Tuesday allowed the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives in the Prison in a special case on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha.

They said that special arrangements are being made under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent and Jailors to facilitate relatives for proper interviews with prisoners.

Related Topics

Sukkur All

Recent Stories

US-Funded Climate Corps to Battle Global Warming W ..

6 minutes ago

Trade of sacrificial animals at peak in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

PPP Chairman felicitates Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha

6 minutes ago

Russian Envoy Says Mediators Should Cooperate With ..

9 minutes ago

Brussels slams Hungary and Poland in rule of law r ..

9 minutes ago

Brussels threatens fines against Poland over judic ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.