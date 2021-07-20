Prisoners allowed to meet their relatives during Eid

The authorities of Central Prisons Sukkur on Tuesday allowed the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives in the Prison in a special case on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The authorities of Central Prisons Sukkur on Tuesday allowed the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives in the Prison in a special case on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha.

They said that special arrangements are being made under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent and Jailors to facilitate relatives for proper interviews with prisoners.