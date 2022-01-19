Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Shaif ullah Khan Wednesday said that the data of prisoners languishing in different prisons of the province was being registered and would be centralised with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Shaif ullah Khan Wednesday said that the data of prisoners languishing in different prisons of the province was being registered and would be centralised with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Presiding over a meeting of the Side Committee on Prisons here, he said that the centralised data would be inter connected with relevant departments while under a comprehensive policy the prisoners would be given vocational training so that they could earn livelihood for their families from the prisons.

The meeting attended by MPA Ayesha Bano, Additional Secretary Home Kalimullah, IGP Prisons Khalid Abbas, Deputy Director Prison Hashmatullah and other officials, discussed in detail the conditions of different prisons and provision of basic facilities to the inmates.

The committee also discussed solarization of prisons and measures to make the prisoners useful citizens by imparting vocational training to them. It was decided that with the help of the industries department, SMEDA, Toyota and Small Industries to give technical training to the inmates about repairing mobile phones, electronic equipment, handicraft and other skills.

The committee considered various recommendations to improve the conditions of prisons across the province and provision of basic facilities to the inmates.