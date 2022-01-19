UrduPoint.com

Prisoners' Data Being Centralised With NADRA: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Prisoners' data being centralised with NADRA: CM's aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Shaif ullah Khan Wednesday said that the data of prisoners languishing in different prisons of the province was being registered and would be centralised with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Shaif ullah Khan Wednesday said that the data of prisoners languishing in different prisons of the province was being registered and would be centralised with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Presiding over a meeting of the Side Committee on Prisons here, he said that the centralised data would be inter connected with relevant departments while under a comprehensive policy the prisoners would be given vocational training so that they could earn livelihood for their families from the prisons.

The meeting attended by MPA Ayesha Bano, Additional Secretary Home Kalimullah, IGP Prisons Khalid Abbas, Deputy Director Prison Hashmatullah and other officials, discussed in detail the conditions of different prisons and provision of basic facilities to the inmates.

The committee also discussed solarization of prisons and measures to make the prisoners useful citizens by imparting vocational training to them. It was decided that with the help of the industries department, SMEDA, Toyota and Small Industries to give technical training to the inmates about repairing mobile phones, electronic equipment, handicraft and other skills.

The committee considered various recommendations to improve the conditions of prisons across the province and provision of basic facilities to the inmates.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Mobile From Toyota

Recent Stories

122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 France Seeks to Reform Schengen Area During EU Pre ..

France Seeks to Reform Schengen Area During EU Presidency - Macron

1 minute ago
 Nice Prosecutor Says Shooting Took Place During Op ..

Nice Prosecutor Says Shooting Took Place During Operation, Fire Was Opened by Po ..

1 minute ago
 Poroshenko Says Too Early to Celebrate After Court ..

Poroshenko Says Too Early to Celebrate After Court Ruling

1 minute ago
 First National Ice Sports Competitions starts in G ..

First National Ice Sports Competitions starts in Ghulkin, Hunza

1 minute ago
 NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over ..

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over violation of corona SOPs

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.