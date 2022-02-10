UrduPoint.com

Prisoners' Facilitation Focus Of Jail Reforms: DIG

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Prisoners' facilitation focus of jail reforms: DIG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Multan Region Mohsin Rafique Chaudhry said on Thursday that provincial government was striving hard to ensure maximum facilitation for prisoners through the jail reforms.

During a visit to District Jail Rahim Yar Khan, he said that the provincial government has initiated different projects under a reform process to improve prisons system to bring positive changes in lives of the prisoners after completion of their imprisonment.

He directed jail administration to perform their duty in a responsible manner and extend facilities to prisoners they are entitled to under jail manual.

The DIG Prisons also visited different barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail and directed officers to ensure good quality food for prisoners. He expressed satisfaction on the overall situation at the prison.

Mohsin Rafique Chaudhry urged jail administration and prisoners to follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoP) to control its spread.

