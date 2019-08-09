Prisoners get 60 days relief in jail term

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday reduces jail term of prisoners by 60 days except those who are imprisoned in militancy cases.

The prisoners have been given relief due to Eidul Azha and all the jail superintendents have been duly informed in this regard," a notification said.

The authorities concerned were directed to display the list of prisoners who were going to release in coming three days due to punishment remission.