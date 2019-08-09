UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prisoners Get 60 Days Relief In Jail Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:18 PM

Prisoners get 60 days relief in jail term

The Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday reduces jail term of prisoners by 60 days except those who are imprisoned in militancy cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday reduces jail term of prisoners by 60 days except those who are imprisoned in militancy cases.

The prisoners have been given relief due to Eidul Azha and all the jail superintendents have been duly informed in this regard," a notification said.

The authorities concerned were directed to display the list of prisoners who were going to release in coming three days due to punishment remission.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail All

Recent Stories

Botticelli's Madonna Della Loggia Painting to Be D ..

2 minutes ago

ICT Chief Commissioner directs foolproof security ..

2 minutes ago

Knives Sold Via Facebook Marketplace in Violation ..

2 minutes ago

4 more seats added to AJK Legislative Assembly

2 minutes ago

Leaders of Visegrad Group Invited to Attend 30th B ..

9 minutes ago

UK Agrees to Bail Out British Steel Paving Way for ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.