UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prisoners List: 319 Indians In Pakistan Jails, 340 Pakistanis In Indian Prison

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:32 PM

Prisoners list: 319 Indians in Pakistan jails, 340 Pakistanis in Indian prison

Pakistan and India on Friday shared list of their nationals in each others' jails, showing 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan and 340 Pakistani prisoners in India

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan and India on Friday shared list of their nationals in each others' jails, showing 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan and 340 Pakistani prisoners in India.

"The Government of Pakistan, today, shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 49 civilians and 270 fishermen prisoners," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Indian Government also simultaneously shared the list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen with High Commission for Pakistan New Delhi.

The step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office Exchange New Delhi January May July Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Year 2020 for IIOJK marked with Indian brutalities ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,856 new COVID-19 cases, 1,577 reco ..

19 minutes ago

Asiya Andrabi in jail for fighting illegal Indian ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt extends Sehat Card Plus programme to 14 mi ..

2 minutes ago

Breaking: Lahore's CCPO Umar Sheikh transferred

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.