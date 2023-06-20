Prisoners of Sukkur Central Jail to allow meet their relatives during Eid: Siddiqui

The Jail Superintendent, Central Prisons-I Sukkur, Shuhabuddin Siddiqui as a special case on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, will allow the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives on June 28, 29 and 30 at Sukkur Prisons-I

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Jail Superintendent, Central Prisons-I Sukkur, Shuhabuddin Siddiqui as a special case on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, will allow the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives on June 28, 29 and 30 at Sukkur Prisons-I.

The Superintendent Central Jail- I told APP Tuesday that special arrangements are being made under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent and Jailors to facilitate relatives for proper interviews with prisoners.