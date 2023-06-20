UrduPoint.com

Prisoners Of Sukkur Central Jail To Allow Meet Their Relatives During Eid: Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Jail Superintendent, Central Prisons-I Sukkur, Shuhabuddin Siddiqui as a special case on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, will allow the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives on June 28, 29 and 30 at Sukkur Prisons-I

The Superintendent Central Jail- I told APP Tuesday that special arrangements are being made under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent and Jailors to facilitate relatives for proper interviews with prisoners.

