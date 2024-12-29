Prisoners Painted Works Of Art Displayed At Exhibition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA advocate Rashid Khan has said they acknowledge that a lack of facilities and hardships of the imprisonment leave damaging effects on mental health of the inmates.
Speaking at a paintings exhibition at Besant Hall, where paintings created by the prisoners were put to display, here on Sunday the MPA said creative activities like painting helped the inmates remain engaged in positive activities.
He praised a non-governmental organization which trained a select-group of the inmates in the art of paintings for 6 months which concluded with the paintings exhibition in the hall.
Khan said the prisoners had reflected their living conditions, nature and the cultural colours of Sindh in their paintings.
The MPA also appreciated the prison authorities for extending cooperation with the NGO who provided training to the prisoners.
The District Health Officer Lala Jaffar Khan and other officials and representatives of certain NGOs were also present on the occasion.
