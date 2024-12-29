Open Menu

Prisoners Painted Works Of Art Displayed At Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Prisoners painted works of art displayed at exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA advocate Rashid Khan has said they acknowledge that a lack of facilities and hardships of the imprisonment leave damaging effects on mental health of the inmates.

Speaking at a paintings exhibition at Besant Hall, where paintings created by the prisoners were put to display, here on Sunday the MPA said creative activities like painting helped the inmates remain engaged in positive activities.

He praised a non-governmental organization which trained a select-group of the inmates in the art of paintings for 6 months which concluded with the paintings exhibition in the hall.

Khan said the prisoners had reflected their living conditions, nature and the cultural colours of Sindh in their paintings.

The MPA also appreciated the prison authorities for extending cooperation with the NGO who provided training to the prisoners.

The District Health Officer Lala Jaffar Khan and other officials and representatives of certain NGOs were also present on the occasion.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh Rashid Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

12 minutes ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

27 minutes ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

1 hour ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

1 hour ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

2 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

4 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan