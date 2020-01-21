Prisoners pitiable plight in jails bears evidence law is not implemented in the country: Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah

Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked pitiable plight of prisoners in different prisons bear evidence that law is not implemented in the country

It is alarming that prisoners in large number are suffering from fatal diseases including HIV, Tuberculosis and hepatitis.It is pertinent to mention here that minster for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari had filed the report in the court a day before wherein the condition of prisoners in different jails all over the country was mentioned.It was said in the report that about 2100 prisoners out of total prisoners in jails across the country were facing physical diseases.

About 2400 prisoners are suffering from fatal diseases like HIV, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis while 600 prisoners are suffering from mental diseases.IHC Judge remarked it is amply clear from the report the prisoners plight is miserable.

The prisoners have to pass through unbearable conditions which stand opposed to their right to life.He said apathy and lack of attention of state institutions towards citizens have been indicated in the report.Justice Athar Minallah remarked this is domain of Federal government to fulfill the pledges of state of Pakistan.Appreciating the filing of report by Shireen Mazari, the court changed inquiry commission into implementation commission.

Implementation of recommendations will be ensured as per promises of state of Pakistan.The court directed the implementation commission will hold its meeting immediately and seek report from chief secretaries of provinces on implementation of report.The court ordered that implementation commission in consultation with federal health minister and chief secretaries of respective provinces will take immediate steps in connection with the prisoners suffering from fatal diseases.