Prisoners' Rights Being Protected In Jails Says Minister

Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:11 PM

Prisoners' rights being protected in jails says Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Prisons Minister Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Thursday directed the jail officials to inform the general public through media about the steps taken for protecting rights of inmates and dispel misconceptions about abuse of prisoners.

He said that all superintendents of jails in the province should come forward to inform the people concerned about provision of good food, cleanliness arrangements and stringent security measures in prisons.

The minister visited Muzaffargarh district jail, along with chief minister's advisor on agriculture, Abdul Haye Dasti.

They had meal cooked for inmates and appreciated its quality.

Jail Superintendent Umer Amir Qurehi briefed the minister about history, development work and the number of prisoners, hospital and other facilities of the jail.

The minister also visited the jail hospital and kitchen. A smartly-turned-out contingent of police presented the guard of honour to him.

