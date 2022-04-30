UrduPoint.com

Prisoners To Be Allowed To Meet Their Relatives On Eid

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Prisoners to be allowed to meet their relatives on Eid

The Jail Superintendent, Central Prisons-I Sukkur, as a special case on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, will allow the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives on Eid day at Sukkur Prisons-I

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Jail Superintendent, Central Prisons-I Sukkur, as a special case on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, will allow the prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives on Eid day at Sukkur Prisons-I.

The Jail officials told on Saturday that special arrangements were being made under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent and Jailors to facilitate relatives for proper interviews with prisoners.

