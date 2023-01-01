Prisoners to be made useful citizens through reintegration: IG Prisons

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan has said that special attention was being given to reintegration of the prisoners so that they could be proved as useful citizens of the society.

He expressed these views during his visit to the District Central Jail Dera here while Superintendent of District Central Jail Dera Samiullah Khan Shinwari, Deputy Superintendent Jail Zafarullah Marwat and other officials were also present on this occasion.

On his arrival, the jail soldiers saluted the IG and the children presented him bouquet.

Later, the IG inaugurated the separate feeder of the District Central Jail, the new jail building for prisoners, the main gate of the Central Jail, the library, the barracks and admin block for the accommodation of the soldiers.

He also announced a two-month reduction in sentences of prisoners of District Central Jail Dera.

While talking to media on this occasion, the IG said the new challenges were being increased during prevailing situation and the security was a big challenge, adding "We are in contact with the security agencies for the purpose." He lauded the reforms made by the Superintendent Jail in the District Central Jail, saying, the District Central Jail was the old jail of the province and he was in contact with the provincial government and C&W department so that this problem could be resolved by ensuring timely availability of funds. Moreover, he would also meet the provincial finance minister for the purpose within few days, he said.

He said the jails were being converted into reintegration centers and the government could not do this work alone but it would be done with the help of NGOs, business organizations and the media.