UrduPoint.com

Prisoners To Be Made Useful Citizens Through Reintegration: IG Prisons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Prisoners to be made useful citizens through reintegration: IG Prisons

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan has said that special attention was being given to reintegration of the prisoners so that they could be proved as useful citizens of the society.

He expressed these views during his visit to the District Central Jail Dera here while Superintendent of District Central Jail Dera Samiullah Khan Shinwari, Deputy Superintendent Jail Zafarullah Marwat and other officials were also present on this occasion.

On his arrival, the jail soldiers saluted the IG and the children presented him bouquet.

Later, the IG inaugurated the separate feeder of the District Central Jail, the new jail building for prisoners, the main gate of the Central Jail, the library, the barracks and admin block for the accommodation of the soldiers.

He also announced a two-month reduction in sentences of prisoners of District Central Jail Dera.

While talking to media on this occasion, the IG said the new challenges were being increased during prevailing situation and the security was a big challenge, adding "We are in contact with the security agencies for the purpose." He lauded the reforms made by the Superintendent Jail in the District Central Jail, saying, the District Central Jail was the old jail of the province and he was in contact with the provincial government and C&W department so that this problem could be resolved by ensuring timely availability of funds. Moreover, he would also meet the provincial finance minister for the purpose within few days, he said.

He said the jails were being converted into reintegration centers and the government could not do this work alone but it would be done with the help of NGOs, business organizations and the media.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Jail Visit Media Government

Recent Stories

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

56 minutes ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

4 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.