Prisoners To Have Pulao, Beef, Paratha Under New Rules
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A notification on amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons Rules 2018 was issued on Monday allowing the prisons administrations across the province to provide beef-potato, pulao, halwa, paratha and eggs to the prisoners in their daily menu.
The notification which also notified different dishes in the jail menu said the prisoners would now have tea and paratha in breakfast while a prisoner can also demand for a substitute to tea.
The notification further said that on Mondays and Thursdays, the prisoners would be provided with split chickpeas lentils (daal Channa) in lunch while on Tuesdays the prisoners will have daal Mash, on Wednesdays white chickpeas (Sufaid Chnna), on Saturdays potato-chicken and on Sundays beans (Lobia).
Likewise, in dinner, the prisoners will have beef-potato on Mondays, while on Tuesdays potato-egg curry or vegetable, on Wednesday vegetables, on Thursdays beef pulao, on Friday rice with red lentils (daal moong), on Saturdays vegetables and halwa and on Sundays red lentils.
