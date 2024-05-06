Prisoners' Transformative Initiatives In Progress At Abbottabad Jail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Transformation of inmates at Abbottabad District Jail to transform them into useful members of the society and citizens are in full swing
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Transformation of inmates at Abbottabad District Jail to transform them into useful members of the society and citizens are in full swing.
Various initiatives for the transformation of prisoners including a six-month informal education programme under which students are provided with basic books of Urdu and also taught basic mathematics and beside reading signboards, the programme also enable the prisoners to do basic accountancy.
Talking to APP, Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad, Hamid Azam Khan said that all those prisoners, who are dropped out of schools due to any reason are provided opportunity to complete their secondary level education and facilitated in taking Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.
He said that this year, seven prisoners have taken the examinations of 9th and 10th grade and Diploma in Commerce (D-Com). One of the prisoners is a woman, which had taken examination. For this purpose, he said a formal examination centre is declared in the prison.
Similarly, the they have produced 10 huffaz since 2018 and seven are in progress. Furthermore, he said that an awareness regarding Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is also being carried out in the jail to take benefit of the pro-poor initiative of the government.
He said that the administration of jail has registered 27 prisoners for the stipend of the BISP.
A skill development programme to imparting training to the inmates is also being carried in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Company (NAVTTC) and prisoners are being taught dress making other skills while efforts for affiliation with Technical Training Board (TTB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also in progress.
The Superintendent of District Jail, Abbottabad also told that the provincial government has passed rules for the Prisoners’ Welfare Fund under which 30% of the share of income from the production of industrial activities in prisoners will go prisoners.
For this purpose, he said a shopping bag manufacturing unit has been established in the prison and bank accounts have been opened for the prisoners, where the income will be deposited, which could be cashed through cheques and ATM card.
He said that the jail is also facilitating prisoners and their relatives and friends through virtual visitation. Now the relatives of prisoners don’t need to travel from any city of the province to meet prisoners in jail of other cities as they can go to their nearest jail and to meet through video link facility with prisoners confined in the prison of another city.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates
Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media
Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024
Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line
Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..
LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship
Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'
ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates8 minutes ago
-
Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media8 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 20248 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations25 minutes ago
-
Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat: SSP15 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation after landslide15 minutes ago
-
Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students15 minutes ago
-
Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behbood15 minutes ago
-
K-Electric delegation meets DG KDA10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Shah Karim Bulri10 minutes ago
-
CTD busts inter-provincial arms syndicate, four key operatives arrested10 minutes ago