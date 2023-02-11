Prisons are ultimate fate of PTI leadership: Provincial Vice Chairperson, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Dr Faiza Rasheed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Vice Chairperson, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Dr Faiza Rasheed has said that prisons were the ultimate fate of PTI leadership and they would have to pay the price of their misdeeds with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the nation.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that Imran Niazi and his incompetent companions were now reminding their incompetency one-by-one and finding their political future dark, saying now they are trying to use different tactics to get the sympathies of the people, but they will no more succeed in it.

She said that the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not only unmask the real face of the PTI and its leadership before the nation and would take it to a logical end.

The former MPA also made a taunt at PTI's mass arrest movement and reminded the PTI chief Imran Khan that offering mass arrests was the game of minors, saying people did not go to jails as punishment for their deeds, rather they go to prisons for the national cause and people's rights.

She urged the innocent PTI workers to avoid coming into the track of their incompetent leadership.