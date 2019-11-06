UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prisons Deptt DG Khan Division Given Separate Region Status

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given DG Khan division the status of a separate region of prisons department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given DG Khan division the status of a separate region of prisons department.

On the direction of the chief minister, District Jails of Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh, along with Central Jail DG Khan, had been included in the new region, said a handout issued here.

Five regions of the prisons department were functional in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Multan.

An amount of Rs 600 million would be spent on repair and maintenance of various jails while new jails were being constructed in Rawalpindi, Khushab, Chakwal, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib with Rs 500 million.

The district jail had been constructed in Lodhran while high-security prisons project had been completed in Mianwali with a cost of Rs 900 million.

Water-filtration plants had also been installed in 34 jails besides the construction of watch-towers for monitoring of jails.

Pakistan

